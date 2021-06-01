FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $10.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

Shares of COST stock opened at $378.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.06. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

