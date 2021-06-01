Gabelli Upgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to Hold

Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

ITRM has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of ITRM opened at $1.45 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $259.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

