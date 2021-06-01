GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 29th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:GBL traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. 225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $681.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GAMCO Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $672,746.28. Insiders have sold 129,278 shares of company stock worth $3,597,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

