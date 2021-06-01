Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Position Trimmed by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Garmin were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Garmin by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 50.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $89.64 and a twelve month high of $145.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.19.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,585 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

