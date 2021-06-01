GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.60.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $144.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.85.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

