Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.40

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $12,799,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 506,372 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

