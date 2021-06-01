Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.41

Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.3703 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

About Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

