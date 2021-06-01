GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. GCN Coin has a market cap of $155,194.11 and $20.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.74 or 0.00495351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

