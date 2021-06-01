General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.28 Billion

Analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report sales of $9.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.16 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.78 billion to $39.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.22 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $189.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

