General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Decreased by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $190.25. 3,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

