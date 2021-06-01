Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.66, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $82.06 and a one year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

