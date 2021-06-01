GHOSTPRISM Market Capitalization Achieves $1.73 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $1.73 million and $17.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00082170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00020830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.43 or 0.01024367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.39 or 0.09879910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00091492 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,342,448 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.