Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLNCY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

