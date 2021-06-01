Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $387.84 million, a PE ratio of 284.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.55. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,018.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 6,612 shares of company stock valued at $106,847 over the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

