Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.10% of Global Water Resources worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,018.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,612 shares of company stock worth $106,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.00, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 322.22%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

