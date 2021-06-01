GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $246.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.51. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $278.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

