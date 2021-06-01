Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.37 million.
Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95. Gogo has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.24.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.