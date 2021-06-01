Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.37 million.

Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95. Gogo has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.