Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.53. 2,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98.

