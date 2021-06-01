Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 2,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 806,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after buying an additional 318,851 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after buying an additional 1,846,266 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

