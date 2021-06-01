Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the April 29th total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,207.0 days.

Shares of GRNNF stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRNNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

