Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Price Target Cut to GBX 190

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GNC has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Greencore Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 165 ($2.16).

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 140.90 ($1.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £741.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.29.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

