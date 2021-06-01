GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 8,537 Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.71. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

