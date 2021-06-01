GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $395,000 Stock Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of InfuSystem worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $378.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.95.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

