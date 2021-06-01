GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $362,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $5,956,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,222 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.