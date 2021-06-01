GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $365,000 Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.