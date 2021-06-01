GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after buying an additional 172,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 117.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $402,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.09 million, a P/E ratio of 123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

