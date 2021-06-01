GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of MidWestOne Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,967 shares of company stock worth $61,875 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

