GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.71. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.