GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,411.56 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,340.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,027.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

