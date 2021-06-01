GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 20,111 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,111 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DENN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Denny’s by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

