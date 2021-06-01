Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,490 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

