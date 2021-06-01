Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.04.

FDX opened at $314.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $126.44 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

