Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. 3,120,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.11.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

