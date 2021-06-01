Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,617.72

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,617.72 ($21.14) and traded as high as GBX 1,678 ($21.92). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,657 ($21.65), with a volume of 795,033 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on HL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,774.88 ($23.19).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,689.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,617.72.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

