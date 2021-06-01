Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.60 million, a PE ratio of -46.46, a PEG ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

