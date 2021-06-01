Hashgard Price Tops $0.0002 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $150,816.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00083336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.03 or 0.01009620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.60 or 0.09808223 BTC.

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

