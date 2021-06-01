Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.4% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.28. 327,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,315,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

