Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $384.58 million-$413.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.83 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HA. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.42. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.