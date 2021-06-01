HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Purchases $92,512.00 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $92,512.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HCHC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 306,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $315.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.33. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Get HC2 alerts:

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of HC2 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HC2 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HC2 by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HC2 by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.