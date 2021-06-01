HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Purchases $92,512.00 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $92,512.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
HCHC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 306,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $315.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.33. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75.
HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.
HC2 Company Profile
HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.
