HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Update

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the April 29th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock worth $71,171,144. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.99. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,590. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

