Head to Head Comparison: Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) versus OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Research Solutions and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.54%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and OptimizeRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.03 -$660,000.00 N/A N/A OptimizeRx $43.31 million 19.60 -$2.21 million N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% OptimizeRx 1.35% 0.82% 0.72%

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Research Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages. The company also offers brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

