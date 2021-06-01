Head-To-Head Contrast: Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) versus Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avid Bioservices and Applied Molecular Transport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 0 3 0 3.00 Applied Molecular Transport 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 18.55%. Applied Molecular Transport has a consensus target price of $68.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.41%. Given Applied Molecular Transport’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Molecular Transport is more favorable than Avid Bioservices.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Applied Molecular Transport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices 5.51% 7.98% 3.60% Applied Molecular Transport N/A -51.27% -48.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Applied Molecular Transport’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $59.70 million 21.68 -$10.47 million ($0.27) -78.81 Applied Molecular Transport N/A N/A -$66.56 million ($2.91) -16.47

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Molecular Transport. Avid Bioservices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Molecular Transport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats Applied Molecular Transport on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. The company also provides various process development services, such as upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing, and characterization. It serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a process development and manufacturing agreement with Oragenics, Inc. to develop coronavirus vaccine. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. It is also involved in developing AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

