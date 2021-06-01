HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Achieves $365.88 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002852 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $365.88 million and $122,706.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007370 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004137 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00034068 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000779 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000905 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00056370 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006859 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

