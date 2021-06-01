HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the April 29th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLBZF opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $100.76.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
