Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.99

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 57480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.41%. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

