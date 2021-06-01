Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the April 29th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heritage Global stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. 5,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,639. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HGBL shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 449,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,937 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 85,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

