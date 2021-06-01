Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.42

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.42 and last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 1879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

