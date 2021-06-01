Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.86

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on HESM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $636.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $69,931,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $43,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,609,236 shares of company stock worth $73,649,620.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $7,476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.