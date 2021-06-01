Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.940 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.68.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,427,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,868,292. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

