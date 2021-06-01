HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.53. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.